NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Penguins, Senators, Canucks, Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks

Red Wings sit two players

Nick Cotsonika: The Detroit Red Wings held forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Mike Green out of the lineup for asset management. They don’t have a trade that is imminent.

DeSmith scratch for injury and not trade related

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins AHL goaltender Casey DeSmith as a late scratch but a source that has first-hand knowledge said that it was a little tweak and not trade deadline related.

Looking like Pageau could be on the move tomorrow

David Pagnotta: Have heard much in the way of progress between the Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau‘s camp.

As it sits of early Sunday evening, it’s looking more like Pageau gets traded. The sides can always move a little on their asks a deal can get done.

Canucks-Leafs talks intensify but not an easy deal to make

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Vancouver Canucks are really engaged in the trade market for a defenseman.

Trade talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Tyson Barrie were ongoing earlier today.

The Canucks don’t have either their first or second-round picks in this year’s draft. That could affect their pursuit of Barrie or other defensemen.

Satiar Shah: Also hearing earlier today that Barrie trade talks to the Canucks had intensified.

Satiar Shah: “Can’t but doesn’t mean it’s imminent. There’s been more talks but it’s not an easy deal to pull off for Van & Toronto, there are more moving parts. Like Leafs getting a legit top 4 guy. They like Stecher but not sure if they see him as a big minute player right away. So we’ll see”

Saad on the trade deadline

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad on the trade deadline: “You’re a hockey player, so you’re going to play hard for whoever you’re with and take it as it comes. The other were in the summertime, so I’ve never dealt with it at the deadline, so that’s always a new experience. But hopefully I’m here in Chicago.”