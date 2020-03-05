NHL Rumors: Projected Salary Cap Numbers, and the Winnipeg Jets Offseason Needs

Next years’ projected salary cap numbers and future plans

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Next seasons’ salary cap is potentially going up to between $84 and $88.2 million. That is up from this years $81.5 million.

What it ends up being is dependant on negotiations with the NHLPA.

GMs are being a little conservative with those projections as last year the cap was projected to be $83 million and it ended up being $81.5 million.

Bill Daly and the NHL are also negotiating with the NHLPA about finding a system to better set future salary cap numbers.

“Part of our discussion with the players’ association has been to see if we can come up with a formula that would provide more predictability for the clubs on an advanced basis, which currently isn’t the case,” Daly said. “Hopefully, at some point in the future, we’ll have a mechanism that allows them to have that information.”

Better projecting future cap numbers would help teams in trying to plan for future seasons.

The projected cap increase will give the Jets some options to fill their needs

Murat Ates: The Winnipeg Jets’ biggest need for next season is two top-four defensemen. They also need to re-sign pending RFA Jack Roslovic, add to their fourth line and add a backup goaltender.

There is also Bryan Little‘s health that will be sorted out.

That could give the Jets upwards of $18 million in salary cap space to fill their holes next year.

Murat Ates: Re-signing Dylan DeMelo could come in around $3 million per season. Jack Roslovic could be around $2.5 million.

That would leave the Jets around $8 million for a top-four defenseman and an upgrade on Eric Comrie.

The Jets could save the money on the blue line and go with a top-four of Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, DeMelo, and Ville Heinola/Dylan Samberg/a cheap veteran.