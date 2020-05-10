NHL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Robin Lehner … Potential free agent blue targets for the New Jersey Devils

Robin Lehner and potential landing spots

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) It’s not easy to get a feel for the goalie market this offseason, given the uncertainty of what the salary cap will be.

If Lehner wants to be a No. 1 goalie, it doesn’t make sense to re-sign with the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury has two years left on his deal.

If the Carolina Hurricanes could trade one of Petr Mrazek or James Reimer – both have a year left – Lehner signing with the Hurricanes makes sense.

Lehner could battle and take over David Rittich‘s hold on the No. 1 with the Calgary Flames.

The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings could use a starter.

MacKenzie Blackwood might have the inside track with the New Jersey Devils, but Lehner could be an option.

The Chicago Blackhawks traded him at the deadline, but if the money and term were right, he could make sense there.

Braden Holtby and Jacob Markstrom could also be free agent goalies this offseason.

Potential free agent blue targets for the Devils

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: There is so much uncertainty with this season and next, the offseason, the salary cap for next year. Will teams look to avoid long-term deals, or will they go longer than they’d like to keep the cap number down? Will UFAs be looking for short-term deals and look to capitalize when conditions improve?

The New Jersey Devils have four defensemen under contract for next season – P.K. Subban, Damon Severson, Will Butcher and Connor Carrick. Mirco Mueller is a RFA and Ty Smith will be competing for a roster spot. Smith could start the season in Binghamton, and Kevin Bahl could join him.

The Devils could use at least one top-four defenseman. Looking at potential free agent targets that could become available.

Core targets – Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug.

Potential overpay – Tyson Barrie, Sami Vatanen, Brenden Dillon, Dylan DeMelo, Cody Ceci, and Joel Edmundson.

Middle-class bargains – T.J. Brodie, Travis Hamonic, Chris Tanev, and Justin Schultz.

Short-term veterans – Kevin Shattenkirk, Andy Greene, Ron Hainsey, Dmitry Kulikov, Andrej Sekera. Justin Braun, Trevor Daley, and Dan Hamhuis.