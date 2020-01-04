NHL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For New York Rangers Chris Kreider

Potential landing spots for Chris Kreider if the Rangers look to trade him

The Fourth Period: The Colorado Avalanche are looking to add a top-six forward before the NHL trade deadline and they could have some interest in New York Rangers pending UFA winger Chris Kreider.

The Rangers are expected to talk with Kreider about a potential contract extension but if things don’t go well they’ll likely look to move him.

It’s also believed the Avalanche have shown some interest in Los Angeles Kings Tyler Toffoli and Ottawa Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Sportsnet: The next big named forward that could be available before the trade deadline is New York Rangers Chris Kreider. It’s not known yet if the Rangers will extend Kreider or look to move him.

Elliotte Frieman said last weekend that the Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, and Pittsburgh Penguins could have some level of interest.

The Calgary Flames cleared some salary cap space and could fit in Kreider’s salary. The Montreal Canadiens have been looking for some more offense for a while now.

St. Louis Blues – A spot is open on their top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. They have the cap space to fit Kreider with Vladimir Tarasenko on the LTIR. GM Doug Armstrong has a history of being aggressive.

Boston Bruins – Kreider is a perfect fit for their style of play. Would slot in on their second line with David Krejci and Charlie Coyle. The Bruins would need to move salary out for fit Kreider’s contract in.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Injuries have depleted the Penguins roster. Their top scoring winger, Jake Guentzel, is likely done for the season. The Penguins also have cap issues and would need to move out some salary.

Colorado Avalanche – The Avs have tons of available salary cap space – more than $13 million. They can fit in Kreider along with someone else for a playoff run. Could use some added scoring depth.