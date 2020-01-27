NHL Rumors: Playoff Format, Dallas Stars, Carey Price, and Chris Kreider

Playoff format won’t be getting changed

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Don’t expect a playoff format change as the senior levels are not interested in changing right now – no conference rebalancing or wild-card play-ins.

Stars to China next season?

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Source saying that the Dallas Stars are one of the teams under considering for playing in China next season if the NHL agrees to go back over.

It isn’t set in stone that NHL will be going back. The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames were there in 2018, with the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings playing preseason games in 2017.

The NHL remains uncommitted for playing in the 2022 Winter Olympics that are being held in Beijing.

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t trading Carey Price

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens could miss the playoffs again and the play of goaltender Carey Price plays a part in that.

But if you think trading Price should happen now, you haven’t “seriously considered everything (or anything, really) involved in such a decision.”

Price has a full no-movement clause and isn’t going anywhere unless he asks for a trade. Price’s agent last week said that there is “nothing going on.”

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said he’s not going to bring up the trade idea to Price and that he won’t listening to any teams calling him about Price or defenseman Shea Weber.

Price also carries a $10.5 million cap hit through 2026.

Teams looking ahead to next year, there are over 15 pending UFA goaltending options.

Kreider not distracted by the lack of contract talks and the trade rumors

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: New York Rangers pending UFA Chris Kreider said the lack of contract extension talks and the trade rumors haven’t been a distraction and added: “I’m a Ranger until they tell me I’m not a Ranger.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Chris Kreider carries a $4.625 million salary cap hit this year, but only $4 million in salary. He has a modified no-trade clause – 11 teams that he’d have to approve a trade to.

Elliotte Friedman has reported that among the interested are the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Rangers are 11 points out of the playoffs. A last year’s trade deadline the Rangers continued their rebuild by moving out pending UFAs Adam McQuaid, Kevin Hayes and Mats Zuccarello.