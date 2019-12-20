NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Hall, Zucker, Toffoli, Kovalchuk, Galchenyuk, and Goaltending

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Pittsburgh Penguins likely inquired about Taylor Hall, but that may have been it. There were not really any trade rumblings surrounding the Penguins on that front. The Penguins might have been more interested at the trade deadline but not much at this time.

Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker and/or Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli could be more realistic trade options. The Penguins had tried to acquire Zucker before – the failed Phil Kessel trade. Guessing the Penguins would like to add a top-six forward.

Believe that the Penguins are no interested in free agent Ilya Kovalchuk.

Have to think the trade market for Matt Murray would be good, but obviously at this moment not as high like it was a couple of years ago. He’s still only 25-years old and on a decent contract. He’s a RFA and may have to take a short-term deal.

Would be a surprise if Alex Galchenyuk finished the season with the Penguins. His contract isn’t going to be easy to move and any return would be minimal.

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Casey DeSmith is playing in the AHL awaiting a chance to be recalled to the Penguins. He wasn’t happy when he was put on waivers before the season. He wanted to stay in Pittsburg, but…

Both Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry are restricted free agents after the season. DeSmith is in the first-year of a one-way, three-year deal at a $1.25 million cap hit. It’s a bit of double-edged sword.