NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Minnesota Wild

Two winger options for the Penguins

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Though Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford downplays the trade speculation after Jake Guentzel‘s injury, the trade rumors are increasing.

Two wingers are back in the Penguins trade speculation – Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker and the Los Angeles Kings Tyler Toffoli.

Zucker had been previously linked to the Penguins in the Phil Kessel talks. Michael Russo of The Athletic brought Zucker again in his recent mailbag (see below section).

There hasn’t been any direct reports/leaks stating the Penguins and Kings have talked about Toffoli.

Bob McKenzie on what the Kings may be looking for.

“The rebuild (in LA) continues. You’ve got an unrestricted free agent, Tyler Toffoli, at the end of the season. He is going to be traded, there is no doubt about that,” McKenzie said during intermission on the NBCsn broadcast. “It’s either going to be for a second-round pick or a prospect. Or if things get pretty heated in terms of the numbers of teams that are after Toffoli, it could be both.” Host Katherine Tappen added, “and as you mentioned on NHL Live, a possible landing spot for Toffoli could be Pittsburgh.”

Wild mailbag

Michael Russo of The Athletic: (mailbag) Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has been a part of a lot of trade talk lately. He met with some GMs at the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. Teams are looking to find out if the Wild will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. There are no significant trades that are imminent.

The Wild shouldn’t be looking to be buyers at the deadline. They don’t have a depth of assets they can part with.

Mikko Koivu is their only pending UFA and it would be a shock if he’s traded.

Could they find a taker for Victor Rask? Could they move someone like Ryan Donato for another young player?

What about forward Jason Zucker or a defenseman like Jonas Brodin or Matt Dumba? The Wild may look to trade Dumba at some point, but he’s not having a good season and his value is lower.

The Wild need a ‘blue-chip centerman’ if they ever want to become a contender.

Have been hearing the Penguins ‘will show or has shown interest’ in Zucker again.