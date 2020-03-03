NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Shayne Gostisbehere, and Scott Laughton

Shayne Gostisbehere trade rumors with a twinge of humor?

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Again, this simply came down to one quote from Chuck Fletcher.

“That’s been the interesting one,” Fletcher said of Gostisbehere at Flyers Skate Zone. “I’ve been here a year. I can’t say I’m always on social media but I’m amazed at how often I’m trading him.”

Again, one of the more interesting tidbits was mentioned later in the article. This becomes a familiar refrain this time of year. That type of trade just does not happen at the trade deadline.

Fletcher remains correct here. Would one get more for a player like Gostisbehere in the summer? Absolutely. As it stands currently, yes the defenseman is having another down season. On the other hand, Fletcher committed to not trading him at the trade deadline for a reason.

Sometimes social media gets caught up in itself. It becomes the nature of the beast.

Scott Laughton was highly sought after before the trade deadline

Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Besides a certain defenseman, it was a forward who received the most calls. Chuck Fletcher mentioned there were more inquiries on Scott Laughton. When one general manager called, this was Fletcher’s response.

Another player I heard a lot of teams liked: Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton. ‘Chuck (Fletcher) couldn’t hang up fast enough,’ another exec joked.

Doing a little due diligence and it turned out that was indeed a general manager fishing. Laughton is a player other teams covet. Fletcher was not going to give in to that temptation. The forward is on a 40 to 45 point pace over 82 games. Also, he is just 25-years old and has another year on his contract.

That spells a win for everyone. That includes Chuck Fletcher and especially the Philadelphia Flyers. The expectations indicate Laughton will only get better from here. Finally, it is clear Philadelphia has a chance to contend this playoff season. Why mess with that?