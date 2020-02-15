NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Flyers will be buyers at the trade deadline

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers are in the playoff hunt and they will be buyers. What will they look at doing leading up to the trade deadline?

The Flyers likely won’t be big-game buyers at the deadline. It’s likely not the time to trade a first-round draft pick or a top-prospect like Cam York or Bobby Brink for a rental player. Sure it’s possible they could move either, but it would need to be an impact player with term.

Could see the Flyers moving a second-round pick and/or a prospect for a good, depth player but they won’t get into a bidding war with someone.

Potential targets – price depending – are Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Derek Grant, Nate Thompson, and Chris Tierney.

From as good as gone to not going anywhere for the Sharks

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks have some older players on ‘big’ contracts, and some with trade restrictions. GM Doug Wilson could have some difficulties moving them out, so he may need to get creative.

As good as gone – Brenden Dillon.

Could get dealt, but should the Sharks keep them instead – Aaron Dell and Melker Karlsson.

The big unknown – Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

Highly unlikely, but stranger things have happened – Brent Burns, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Almost certainly staying – Evander Kane, Timo Meire, Martin Jones, Redim Simek, and Mario Ferraro.

Would anyone want these guys? Marcus Sorensen, Dylan Gambrell, Tim Heed, and Stefan Noesen.

Could be dangled in a hockey deal – Kevin Labanc and Barclay Goodrow.

Not going anywhere – Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, and Tomas Hertl.

Some overlooked options for the Oilers

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: Looking at some overlooked potential trade targets for the Edmonton Oilers. Rental players would obviously come at a cheaper cost than players with term.

Wingers

Brandon Saad – $6 million cap hit after 2021.

Pavel Buchnevich – $3.3 million cap hit RFA after 2021.

Nick Ritchie – $1.5 million cap hit – RFA after 2021.

Ryan Donato – $1.9 million cap hit – RFA after 2021.

Jordan Greenway – $900,000 million cap hit RFA after 2020.

Zemgus Girgensons – $1.6 million million cap hit – UFA after 2020.

Center

Calle Jarnkrok – $2 million cap hit – UFA after 2022.

Victor Rask – $4 million cap hit – UFA after 2022.

Defenseman

Mike Green – $5.4 million cap hit – UFA after 2020.

Zach Bogosian – $5.1 million cap hit – UFA after 2020