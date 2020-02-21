NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Brenden Dillon, LA Kings, and Top 50 NHL Trade Bait

Flyers deadline plans independent of Nolan Patrick‘s health
Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on Sirius XM radio: “I think we’re approaching it that to get (Nolan Patrick) back will be a bonus and I think he will come back, but we need to make decisions (at the trade deadline) independent of Nolan.”
Three teams in on Dillon before traded to the Capitals … Kings could move more pending UFAs
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues looked at defenseman Brenden Dillon before deciding on Marco Scandella. Sources saying the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames also looked at Dillon. The Jets made a move for Dylan DeMelo and thinks they would have still traded for Dillon.
The Los Angeles Kings could still move out pending UFAs in forward Trevor Lewis and defensemen Ben Hutton and Derek Forbort. The Kings retained salary in the Clifford-Johnson trade to the Maple Leafs but not in the Toffoli and Martinez trades. So, they have the option of retaining two salaries if need be.
Top 50 NHL trade bait list
TSN: Top 50 NHL trade bait list
1. Chris Kreider – LW – UFA
2. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA
3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA
4. Vladislav Namestnikov – LW – UFA
5. Carolina’s 2020 1st round pick
6. Ilya Kovalchuk – LW – UFA
7. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – RFA
8. Erik Gustafsson – LD – UFA
9. Jesper Fast – RW – UFA
10. Dustin Byfuglien – RD – UFA
11. Wayne Simmonds – RW – UFA
12. Patrick Marleau – LW – UFA
13. Joe Thornton – C – UFA
14. Mike Hoffman – RW – UFA
15. Derek Grant – C – UFA
16. Barclay Goodrow – C – 1 year left
17. Robin Lehner – G – UFA
18. Brandon Saad – LW – 1 year left
19. Vincent Trocheck – C – 2 years left
20. Jonas Brodin – LD – 1 year left
21. Detroit’s salary cap space
22. Conor Sheary – LW – UFA
23. Alexander Kerfoot – C – 3 years left
24. Kasperi Kapanen – RW – 2 years left
25. Kyle Palmieri – RW – 1 year left
26. Mathew Dumba – RD – 3 years left
27. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA
28. Pavel Buchnevich – RW – 1 year left
29. Anthony DeAngelo – RD – RFA
30. Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year left
31. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years left
32. Rocco Grimaldi – RW – UFA
33. Ondrej Kase – RW – 1 year left
34. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – 2 years left
35. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA
36. Mike Green – RD – UFA
37. Ben Hutton – LD – UFA
38. Chris Tierney – C – UFA
39. Ryan Donato – LW – 1 year left
40. Craig Smith – RW – UFA
41. Brady Skjei – LD – 4 years left
42. Mikael Granlund – LW – UFA
43. Sam Bennett – LW – 1 year left
44. Michael Del Zotto – LD – UFA
45. Nate Thompson – C – UFA
46. Trevor Lewis – RW – UFA
47. Josh Manson – RD – 2 years left
48. Kyle Turris – C – 4 years left
49. Lias Andersson – C – 1 year left
50. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – RfA