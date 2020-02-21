NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Brenden Dillon, LA Kings, and Top 50 NHL Trade Bait

Flyers deadline plans independent of Nolan Patrick‘s health

Dave Isaac: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on Sirius XM radio: “I think we’re approaching it that to get (Nolan Patrick) back will be a bonus and I think he will come back, but we need to make decisions (at the trade deadline) independent of Nolan.”

Three teams in on Dillon before traded to the Capitals … Kings could move more pending UFAs

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues looked at defenseman Brenden Dillon before deciding on Marco Scandella. Sources saying the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames also looked at Dillon. The Jets made a move for Dylan DeMelo and thinks they would have still traded for Dillon.

The Los Angeles Kings could still move out pending UFAs in forward Trevor Lewis and defensemen Ben Hutton and Derek Forbort. The Kings retained salary in the Clifford-Johnson trade to the Maple Leafs but not in the Toffoli and Martinez trades. So, they have the option of retaining two salaries if need be.

Top 50 NHL trade bait list

TSN: Top 50 NHL trade bait list

1. Chris Kreider – LW – UFA

2. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA

3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA

4. Vladislav Namestnikov – LW – UFA

5. Carolina’s 2020 1st round pick

6. Ilya Kovalchuk – LW – UFA

7. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – RFA

8. Erik Gustafsson – LD – UFA

9. Jesper Fast – RW – UFA

10. Dustin Byfuglien – RD – UFA

11. Wayne Simmonds – RW – UFA

12. Patrick Marleau – LW – UFA

13. Joe Thornton – C – UFA

14. Mike Hoffman – RW – UFA

15. Derek Grant – C – UFA

16. Barclay Goodrow – C – 1 year left

17. Robin Lehner – G – UFA

18. Brandon Saad – LW – 1 year left

19. Vincent Trocheck – C – 2 years left

20. Jonas Brodin – LD – 1 year left

21. Detroit’s salary cap space

22. Conor Sheary – LW – UFA

23. Alexander Kerfoot – C – 3 years left

24. Kasperi Kapanen – RW – 2 years left

25. Kyle Palmieri – RW – 1 year left

26. Mathew Dumba – RD – 3 years left

27. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA

28. Pavel Buchnevich – RW – 1 year left

29. Anthony DeAngelo – RD – RFA

30. Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year left

31. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years left

32. Rocco Grimaldi – RW – UFA

33. Ondrej Kase – RW – 1 year left

34. Rasmus Ristolainen – RD – 2 years left

35. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA

36. Mike Green – RD – UFA

37. Ben Hutton – LD – UFA

38. Chris Tierney – C – UFA

39. Ryan Donato – LW – 1 year left

40. Craig Smith – RW – UFA

41. Brady Skjei – LD – 4 years left

42. Mikael Granlund – LW – UFA

43. Sam Bennett – LW – 1 year left

44. Michael Del Zotto – LD – UFA

45. Nate Thompson – C – UFA

46. Trevor Lewis – RW – UFA

47. Josh Manson – RD – 2 years left

48. Kyle Turris – C – 4 years left

49. Lias Andersson – C – 1 year left

50. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – RfA