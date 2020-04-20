NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Answering some offseason Flyers questions

Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post: (mailbag) Tyler Pitlick may deserve a contract extension from the Philadelphia Flyers, but the Flyers do have some young guys pushing for a roster spot. Recently signed NCAA forwards Tanner Laczynski and Wade Alison could challenge for a fourth-line spot. They could see if Pitlick would take a PTO, but he could get around $1 million on the open market.

From understanding, Nolan Patrick being able to resume his playing career is not a slam dunk. Patrick is a pending restricted free agent that would require a $971,250 qualifying offer. He hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.

The Flyers are interested in signing Wyatt Kalynuk, but hasn’t heard anything on which direction Kalynuk’s camp is leaning.

Moving defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the wing is not a long-term option for the Flyers.

Sam Carchidi: (answering a question if the Flyers try to re-sign defenseman Justin Braun) The Flyers interest in re-signing Braun could depend on if they trade Gostisbehere.

Benning has talked to some agents for their UFAs … He tried to trade Goldobin at the deadline

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning said that he has contract Nikita Tryamkin‘s agent, as well as the agents for unrestricted free agents Tyler Toffoli, Jacob Markstrom and Chris Tanev,

Nikolay Goldobin will be playing next season and the following year with CSKA of the KHL.