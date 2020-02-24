NHL Rumors: Parise, Ladd, Islanders, Canucks, Blue Jackets, and Simmonds

On the Parise and Ladd

Frank Seravalli: “Hearing #isles are working on a deal that would reunite Zach Parise and GM Lou Lamoriello. Not done yet.

Michael Russo: “Parise is willing to waive no-move is this comes to fruition. It’s a complicated trade. Talks have been ongoing with #mnwild since last summer and revived lately. Ladd would have been the return last summer”

Michael Russo: “Parise is practicing, by the way”

James (@Account4hockey): “Elliotte Friedman says on SN that Lou looked at a Parise trade last summer and it’s rekindled. Deal is complicated. Salary retention involved. Details scarce because people are scared Lou will cancel the trade if it gets out”

Arthur Staple: “Lot of ifs with potential Parise trade — if MIN retains some salary, if they take Ladd’s full deal and if the other piece(s) going from #Isles are palatable — pretty wild possibility. Parise is 35 and has 5 years at a $7.5m cap hit remaining.”

Arthur Staple: “Not saying it’s done (and now that it’s out, LL may decide it’s dead), but heard Parise has waived his NTC and is ready to go. Wants to join the #Isles“

On the New York Islanders

Arthur Staple: “#Isles are running out of futures to make any other moves, also at 49 contracts with Pageau addition. Still have cap space to add (depth winger?), but would likely need a contract going out.”

On the Vancouver Canucks

Satiar Shah: “Don’t think the Canucks wanted to spend the cap space they had left all on Simmonds. Not out on Barrie yet but could still add a D man”

On the Canucks and Blue Jackets

Rick Dhaliwal: “Sources says the Blue Jackets held talks with the #Canucks about Sven Baertschi before they acquired Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit.”

On Wayne Simmonds

Pierre LeBrun: “Devils retain 50 percent of Simmonds’ $5M-salary/cap hit. There’s no extension in place with Buffalo for the pending UFA but it’s a possibility before July 1 depending on how he performs with the Sabres.”