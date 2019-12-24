NHL Rumors: Panthers, Senators, Avalanche, Stars, and Oilers

Sunny Florida for Anderson?

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: The Florida Panthers could consider and be the front-runners for Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson before the trade deadline.

Anderson’s family lives 15 minutes from the Panthers arena.

Chris Driedger is the current backup to Sergei Bobrovsky right now. The Panthers are about a $900,000 under the salary cap. Anderson carries a $4.5 million cap hit.

Avs could use a third-pairing defenseman

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: (mailbag) Can’t see the Colorado Avalanche having an interest in New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban with the restricted and unrestricted free agents they’ll need to sign. Subban has two more years left on his deal at a $9 million cap hit.

Adding a third-pairing defenseman at a reasonable cap hit, and one that make not cost the Avs too high of a draft pick or prospect may be more likely.

The price for Hall was too high for the Stars and Oilers

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic: Sources said that the New Jersey Devils were asking for at least Denis Gurianov, Jake Oettinger and a first-round draft pick from the Dallas Stars for Taylor Hall.

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: The Stars were never really a realistic landing spot for Hall. The Stars don’t have a 2nd or 3rd round pick, so trading a 1st would leave them thin in picks.

With pending RFAs in Roope Hintz, Gurianov and Radek Faksa, and Miro Heiskanen needing a new deal after next season, there wouldn’t have been much room for a Hall extension.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he talked to the New Jersey Devils “a few times” but couldn’t come to giving up a first-round pick while they are battling for a playoff spot. The price was too high for a half-season fix and he didn’t like their chances of being able to re-sign him.

The Oilers could use a third-line center and preferably a right-handed one.