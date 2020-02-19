NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, and the Vancouver Canucks

Senators continue trade talks

David Pagnotta: The Ottawa Senators are continuing to have trade talks involving forward Vladislav Namestnikov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and defenseman Ron Hainsey.

They are trying to move forward Mikkel Boedker and his $4 million salary cap hit, $3 million in salary. He’s been a healthy scratch. For the right price, they may be willing to retain some salary.

Jets may not be done, looking at non-rental options

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that they do have some salary cap space available and they are trying to make trade: “Maybe there are hockey deals that don’t involve rental players out there.”

Cheveldayoff could be looking for some help at forward.

Canucks dealing with injuries, but continue to look to improve their roster

Rick Dhaliwal: A source is saying that the Vancouver Canucks are still in the mix for New Jersey Devils Wayne Simmonds. wonders if the Canucks would offer up one of their defenseman prospects.

Canucks could bring up Jett Woo, Olli Juolevi, Brogan Rafferty, Toni Utunen, Jack Rathbone, and Nikita Tryamkin.

Sportsnet 650: Canucks GM Jim Benning on adding some defensive depth by the NHL trade deadline: “We talked about that. We like some of our young players. We like Sautner and Chatfield. We feel comfortable with some of the young players that they’re close to playing. I don’t think that’s going to be high on our list.”

TSN: Canucks GM Jim Benning said that forward Brock Boeser will be out for eight weeks with a rib cartilage fracture.

Forward Josh Leivo out for the remainder of the season but could possibly return in the playoffs. Micheal Ferland is out for the remainder of the season.

Benning said they made the trade for Tyler Toffoli as they are continuing to push for a playoff spot despite the injuries.

“I want to compete down the stretch here for a playoff spot,” Benning said Tuesday. “Making this trade, that’s the message I wanted to send to our group going down the stretch here.”

The Canucks LTIR’d Tyler Motte and Tyler Graovac to fit Toffoli and they do have a little added salary cap space.