NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, and the Los Angeles Kings

What the Senators should consider

Shawn Simpson: It would be a perfect time for Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion to re-sign forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau and defenseman Dylan DeMelo.

This would help create some stability before you start moving out other pending unrestricted free agents and giving some AHL prospects an NHL look.

Steve Lloyd: “What do you with Anthony Duclair? There’s no fire to sign him, as he still has two more seasons of RFA status, but how will an arbitrator look at his numbers this summer? Is William Karlsson a template after his breakout season? 1 year deal with a substantial raise?”



Jets would consider moving their 2020 first-round pick

Ken Wiebe: Last season giving up a first-round draft pick for Kevin Hayes didn’t work out like it did the previous season when the Winnipeg Jets acquired Paul Stastny as a rental.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on if he’d do it again: “If the circumstances are right.”

So it may not mean that trading their 2020 first-round pick is likely, but the option to potentially move it is still there.

Ken Wiebe: Cheveldayoff continued: “Can I give up all my draft picks? No. There’s an element of sitting here in the (GM) chair that you have to have kind of a panoramic view. You have to be able to look at today, but you also have to be able to look at what might be happening in the future as well.”

On Maurice’s future in Winnipeg

Mike McIntyre: GM Cheveldayoff on head coach Paul Maurice’s future and contract: “I think Paul Maurice is the right coach for this organization. And I think he’s done a good job moving forward. What happens in the future, that’ll be done behind the scenes and at some point you’ll all know.”

Interest in Martinez could be renewed

David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein reported that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez is close to returning to the lineup.

Before Martinez was injured back in November, there were some teams that had a serious interest in trading for him.