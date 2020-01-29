NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

The cost to acquire Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Brian Comptom: If the Ottawa Senators aren’t able to sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a contract extension, it will likely cost at least a second-round pick and a prospect, possibly a conditional first-round pick. There will be a list of teams interested in trading for him.

The Ottawa Senators have spoken with any of their pending UFAs

Pierre LeBrun: There still haven’t been any contract extension talks between the Ottawa Senators and pending free agent defenseman Dylan DeMelo.

There doesn’t appear to have been any talks yet with any of their pending unrestricted free agents. There is still plenty of time for talks to get underway before the NHL trade deadline.

The New York Rangers will have lots of assets to play with this offseason

Adam Herman: “1. Most players can be had for the right price and NYR will have a TON of assets to work with.

2. The way this season is playing out, a lot of teams are going to be looking to make big changes in the summer. I think there will be some names out there in June that aren’t now.”

From untouchable to trade candidates for the Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: There is just less than a month before the NHL trade deadline. If the Edmonton Oilers remain in the playoff race they could be buyers. If they fall out, they could go into sell mode. A look from who is untouchable to who could be a trade candidate.

Untouchable – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Unlikely – Oscar Klefbom, Ethan Bear, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, James Neal, Darnell Nurse, Mikko Koskinen, Caleb Jones, Kailer Yamamoto, Tyler Benson, and their 2020 first-round pick.

Pending unrestricted free agents – Zack Kassian, Mike Smith, Riley Sheahan, Josh Archibald, Gaetan Haas, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Sam Gagner, Brandon Manning, and Markus Granlund.

Conceivable – Adam Larsson, Matt Benning, Alex Chiasson, William Lagesson, Joel Persson, and their 2020 non-first round picks.

Trade candidates – Jujhar Khaira, Kris Russell, and Jesse Puljujarvi.