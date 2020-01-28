NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, and the Edmonton Oilers

The potential cost to acquire Jean-Gabriel Pageau?

Brian Compton: (asked about what the return for Ottawa Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau could be at the trade deadline) At minimum a 2nd round pick and a prospect. There may be a conditional 1st round pick. Teams will be lining up to attempt to acquire him.

No talks between the Ottawa Senators and Dylan DeMelo yet

Pierre LeBrun: There still haven’t been any contract talks between the Ottawa Senators and pending free agent defenseman Dylan DeMelo. Sounds like it’s the same for all of the Senators unrestricted free agents. There is still plenty of time left for talks to happen.

The New York Rangers have offseason assets and there may be a group of teams looking for a change

Adam Herman: “1. Most players can be had for the right price and NYR will have a TON of assets to work with.

2. The way this season is playing out, a lot of teams are going to be looking to make big changes in the summer. I think there will be some names out there in June that aren’t now.”

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: There is still a month to go to the trade deadline. The Edmonton Oilers could remain in the hunt and look at adding to their roster for a playoff run, or they could still fall off becoming sellers. A look at their roster from untradeable to trade candidates.

Untouchable – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Unlikely – Oscar Klefbom, Ethan Bear, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, James Neal, Darnell Nurse, Mikko Koskinen, Caleb Jones, Kailer Yamamoto, Tyler Benson, and their 2020 first-round pick.

Pending UFAs – Zack Kassian, Mike Smith, Riley Sheahan, Josh Archibald, Gaetan Haas, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Sam Gagner, Brandon Manning, and Markus Granlund.

Conceivable – Adam Larsson, Matt Benning, Alex Chiasson, William Lagesson, Joel Persson, and 2020 non-first round draft picks.

Trade Candidates – Jujhar Khaira, Kris Russell, and Jesse Puljujarvi.