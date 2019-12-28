NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Senators could move out some pending UFAs

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators have remained competitive for most nights as they deal with a young lineup and injuries. They potentially could have two top-five picks – also own the San Jose Sharks first-round pick.

The Senators would get a solid return if they moved Jean-Gabriel Pageau before the traded deadline. There haven’t been any contract extension talks between the Senators and Pageau.

What will the Senators do with pending UFA defenseman Mark Borowiecki?

Marcus Hogberg could backup Anders Nilsson next season as Craig Anderson‘s days with the Senators could be drawing near. Teams looking for a veteran backup could call the Senators about Anderson.

Predators could look at moving Granlund … Do the Predators re-sign Smith?

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: (mailbag) Nashville Predators Mikael Granlund carries a $5.75 million cap hit and is a pending UFA. He’ll likely be looking for a raise this offseason. He hasn’t put up the points since he’s been with the Predators and they can’t afford to throw money at him given their salary cap position. If out of the playoff race, moving Granlund at the trade deadline might be a good route for them. They should be looking for draft picks and prospects.

31-year old Craig Smith is another pending UFA for the Predators. If they look to re-sign him, a two- or three-year deal makes sense in the $3 to $3.5 million per season range. He currently carries a $4.25 million cap hit.

The Oilers need to make a move

Derek Van Diest: “#Oilers have been trending down for a month now. Ken Holland is going to have to do something to keep the wheels from completely falling off. Team needs some help.”

Kurt Leavins: “I wonder if this roster needs a shakeup? I don’t mean anything major. This is a long-term project for Ken Holland. But if this is your game after a 3-day rest…”