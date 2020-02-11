NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and the New Jersey Devils

The trade market is calm at the moment, and the Senators have plenty of UFAs they could move

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion has been talking to teams but the trade market is calm at the moment as teams are waiting to see what route they’ll be heading in.

“So far it’s really calm,” Dorion told the station after the first intermission. “Everybody is really kind of feeling each other out and seeing if they’re going to be in the playoffs or if they’re going to be buyers or sellers. There’s been a lot of conversations, a lot about nothing.”

Though they won’t move everyone, the Senators have 10 pending unrestricted free agents headed by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Dylan DeMelo, Mark Borowiecki, and Ron Hainsey.

The trade market for Tyler Ennis and Craig Anderson would be limited.

“At the same time, we do have a lot of picks already, we’ve got a lot of prospects coming (and) Belleville is in first place with one of the youngest teams in the minors, so getting picks and prospects just to make a trade this year isn’t something we’re probably going to look at. We’re going to make sure we’re going to get the right return if we’re going to move players.”

It’s believed the Senators are trying to get a first-round pick and a prospect for Pageau.

Oilers free agent notes, and don’t expect them to land a big named trade target

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers are exploring the idea of a multi-year extension for forward Josh Archibald.

The Oilers would also like to extend fourth-line center Riley Sheahan. expects that both will be re-signed well before the start of free agency, possibly even before the trade deadline. Sheahan may not get a lot of term from the Oilers.

Oilers fans are hoping that they go after a big target at the trade deadline, but they will likely be disappointed.

It’s doubtful the Oilers would be willing to move a first-round pick or top prospect for someone like Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Chris Kreider and Mike Hoffman are likely too much to acquire and would give the Oilers cap challenges.

New Jersey Devils forward Blake Coleman has a year left a $1.8 million cap hit. Would Coleman for Jesse Puljujarvi and 3rd round pick or a prospect like Dmitri Samorukov or William Lagesson work for either side?