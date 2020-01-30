NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Artyom Zub and Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Ottawa Senators in a KHL defenseman

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN said that the Ottawa Senators are one of the final three teams for KHL defenseman Artyom Zub. Zub’s final decision likely won’t come until after his KHL season ends.

“Well general manager Pierre Dorion is scouting, he’s on a mission in Europe and he’s spent some time in Russia,” Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. “I’m told the Ottawa Senators are one of three NHL clubs that are in the mix in the final decision making of Artyom Zub. “Now Zub is a 24-year-old right shot defenceman playing in the KHL with St. Petersburg. He’s very similar to Nikita Zaitsev who is currently with the Ottawa Senators. Zub will not make his decision until the end of the KHL season so we should learn more on this including whether or not Ottawa gets him in the next two to three weeks.”

The Senators will talk extension with Pageau, the initial trade asking price and a few teams who might be interested

TSN: Pierre LeBrun still believes the Ottawa Senators are going to try and sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau to an extension before the deadline. The sides haven’t really had any talks yet.

The rental market at center could be thin, so there will be trade interest, and he’ll be at the top of the rental list.

“He is at the top of the list for that position and because of that, I think the original asking price from Ottawa will be a first-round pick. Now, it doesn’t mean they’re going to get it. I’ve talked to some teams that say “Yeah, right” but maybe a conditional first-round pick like we saw in the last couple years where a second could become a first.”

Among the teams likely to be interested include the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and maybe the Calgary Flames. Those teams are on the playoff bubble, so they have to be careful to not overpay.