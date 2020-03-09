NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the St. Louis Blues

The Senators hope to re-sign two pending UFA defensemen

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators didn’t trade pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Ron Hainsey at the deadline. It’s possible that the Senators could re-sign the 38-year old defenseman if he’s interested in returning next year.

Head coach D.J. Smith said he’ll talk with GM Pierre Dorion about bringing Hainsey back.

“On a daily basis, he deals with (Chabot) and he’s got him playing really well. He’s teaching these guys and that’s like having an extra coach. “That’s something we’ll discuss with Pierre, but in saying that he’s done a phenomenal job and he’s done exactly what we brought him here to do, to provide some leadership, some stability and help Chabot grow, and I think he’s done that.”

Dorion will also be sitting down fellow pending UFA defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The Senators would like to get Borowiecki signed to a contract extension before he hits the open market on July 1st.

The rise in salary cap next year could help the St. Louis Blues re-sign some defensemen.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) Next season’s salary cap ceiling is likely going up $2.5 and $6.7 million compared to this season. The extra room could give the Blues a little more wiggle room to re-sign defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Believe the Blues will try to get Pietrangelo re-signed in the $8.5 to $9 million range. Can’t see them going to $9.5 million.

The Blues also need to re-sign Vince Dunn, and possibly Marco Scandella.

You can’t really replace Pietrangelo in free agency if he walks. Top right-handed potential options are Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, and Sami Vatanen.

Could see the Blues being interested in re-signing Scandella. It would also depend on what the 30-year old defenseman is looking for.

A Jake Allen offseason trade may depend on if the Blues need the extra salary cap space and if there is even any interest from around the league.

Guessing that Vince Dunn’s next deal will be a bridge deal at $3 million a season.