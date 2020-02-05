NHL Rumors: Oilers, Jets, Pens, Ducks, Kings, Leafs, Canucks, Blues, Bruins, and Stars

Top Priority for the Oilers

Ryan Rishaug: Have to believe the top priority for the Edmonton Oilers heading into the trade deadline still has to be a third-line center.

Ottawa Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau would be a great fit for the Oilers but is not sure they’ll want to give up their first-round pick for him.

A more traditional shutdown third-line center may be a more realistic move. Someone that can win some faceoffs and play against a top-line.

Friedman’s Rumor Roundup

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The NHL and NHLPA are involved in the termination of Dustin Byfuglien‘s contract with the Winnipeg Jets. All sides need to ‘agree on the language about his grievance.’ Byfuglien hasn’t started skating so it’s unlikely he’d come back this season. If he wants to play in the future, there are connections in Chicago, Florida, and Vegas.

Darnell Nurse wants to be an Edmonton Oiler. They could do a short-term deal or wait and see how the offseason goes with regards to the Oilers cap number.

The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins have shown some interest in Montreal Canadiens Tomas Tatar.

There are some teams who would be really surprised if the Anaheim Ducks traded defenseman Josh Manson.

Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan had been hoping they would extend Tyler Toffoli but it looks like he’ll get traded. The Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and maybe the Philadelphia Flyers would be interested.

The Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights are believed to have some interest in Kings defenseman Alec Martinez.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will explore the goalie market. LA Kings goaltender Jack Campbell could be one to consider.

Chris Johnston reported on the weekend that the Canucks offered goaltender Jacob Markstrom a two-year contract extension.

Mike Hoffman could be a fallback option for the St. Louis Blues if they don’t land Chris Kreider. The Panthers would be looking for defensive help.

Teams may have been calling the Bruins to see if defenseman Torey Krug would be available.

The Dallas Stars may need to look for a playmaking forward.