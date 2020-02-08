NHL Rumors: Oilers, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings, and Maple Leafs

A center option for the Oilers

Jim Matheson: Have said that the Edmonton Oilers could look at Anaheim Ducks pending UFA center Derek Grant.

The Hurricanes looked to two Wild defensemen

James (@Account4Hockey): Michael Russo said that the Carolina Hurricanes had previously been really interested in defenseman Jonas Brodin but have now turned to looking for a right-handed defenseman.

The Hurricanes checked in on Dumba but moved on as Dougie Hamilton is coming back.

Kings only held preliminary talks with Clifford before trading him

John Hoven: Los Angele Kings GM Rob Blake on if they had help any contract extension talks with Kyle Clifford‘s camp before they traded him to the Maple Leafs: “We had a very preliminary conversation, mostly on term, but that didn’t factor into the decision.”

Maple Leafs GM Dubas on the ability to add a defenseman and Muzzin talks

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: (MLHS transcription) Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on their ability to add a defenseman ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

“It’s really going to depend on Morgan just because of the cap space part of it. We could add a defenseman, but if they’re just to say it’s something we did… We would want someone to move the needle for us in the long run and not in the short run. Unless it was a perfect deal, it would have to be something in the long run. It is probably a long term situation that we want to address, but it will depend on Morgan. As we get more updates in the coming weeks here in terms of how long he is going to be, that will determine how much cap space we have going into the deadline in terms of whether we will have his full amount of room regardless to LTI for the rest of the season if he is not going to be back until the playoffs.”

Dubas on how contract extension talks with pending UFA Jake Muzzin are going.