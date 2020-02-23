NHL Rumors: NY Rangers, NJ Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Washington Capitals

Decision time real close for the Rangers and Kreider

Sportsnet: Friedman on the New York Rangers and Chris Kreider.

“I think it comes down (to) if they think they can re-sign Kreider or not. If no, I think they’re still going to try to move him. If yes, they keep him and go with it.”

Sportsnet: Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Rangers and the trade deadline.

“(Henrik) Lundqvist probably stays. (Alexandar) Georgiev I bet stays. “What do they do with Kreider? If they extend him, then they’ve got some other cap things they’re going to have to deal with. Do they trade (Anthony) DeAngelo? Do they trade (Pavel) Buchnevich, or do they just punt it all until the summer?”

The New Jersey Devils will be sellers

Sportsnet: Friedman says that Wayne Simmonds is getting lots of interest. It would take a “spectacular” offer for the Devils to move Kyle Palmieri. Devils Sami Vatanen has been out all move but teams are interested.

“(Vatanen) won’t be back, I don’t think, by the time the trade deadline is done,” Friedman said. “But the Devils have let everybody know of his medical situation. I think he’s gonna go somewhere for a team that needs offence.”

Philadelphia Flyers trade deadline primer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Philadelphia Flyers leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

“I think they’ll look for centre help if it’s available. Grant, guys like that. Maybe Pageau. If they’re looking at Carter, they’re looking at some centre help. They’ve gotta have legitimate reason to believe that (Nolan) Patrick might not be a factor this year so it says to me they’re considering their options.”

Washington Capitals trade deadline primer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Washington Capitals leading up to the NHL trade deadline.