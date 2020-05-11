NHL Rumors: NHL vs NBA For Vegas? LA Kings, Florida Panthers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL and NBA looking at Vegas?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing the NHL and NBA could potentially be battling for Vegas as a host city for playoff games.

Kings would like to sign Kaliyev

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake said that he’s been talking with the camp of 2018 draft pick Arthur Kaliyev. He’d like to him signed to an entry-level contract sooner or later.

For Kaliyev it’s either the OHL or the NHL and they are trying to determine what would be the best development plan.

Borgstrom returning to Finland?

Jokke Nevalainen: There are rumors that Florida Panthers’ prospect Henrik Borgstrom could be returning back to Finland to play for Jokerit.

The Flyers don’t have a lot of offseason cap space to work with

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: (mailbag) Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott‘s numbers were a bit inflated this season due to a couple of rough games. He’s been a good mentor for Carter Hart and thinks the pending UFA will be back.

Elliott carried a $2 million cap hit this past season. If the Flyers can’t re-sign him, potential options if the money works could be Corey Crawford, Thomas Greiss, and Cam Talbot. Anton Khudobin will likely be looking for too much money.

The Flyers have 14 players under contract for next season at a $69.5 million combined cap hit. A flat salary cap won’t give the Flyers much space. The league may provide teams a compliance buyout or two.

The Flyers may need to trade a player or two to create some cap room. Can’t see pending UFA Nate Thompson being re-signed. There are also question about the health of Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindbolm. If they can get Justin Braun to agree to a reasonable deal, he could be back.