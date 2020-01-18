NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Maple Leafs inquired about Georgiev … The Rangers plans may end up changing

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams that have inquired about New York Rangers’ goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. The price is high.

Darren Dreger: If the Rangers keep winning they may end up changing the plan of trading some keep pieces.

Agents of some Canucks players’ speak

Rick Dhaliwal: Wade Arnott, the agent for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Chris Tanev: “Chris ’s priority is to re-sign in Vancouver, we will get to the contract at the right time.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Pat Morris, the agent for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA goaltender Jacob Markstrom: “Jacob is focusing on the season only. His next contract is furthest from his mind, team & playoff goals are at forefront. His priority certainly is to stay in Van for the rest of his career if possible. We will get to the contract when it ’s time.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Todd Diamond, the agent for defenseman Nikita Tryamkin said there hasn’t been much talk between the two sides: “I don’t want to disrupt his season,” Diamond said. “There is plenty of time to talk when his season is over.”

The Flyers don’t have a lot of available salary cap space to add

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Flyers are in the playoff hunt and have been using a lot of rookies this season.

They could look to add some veteran depth ahead of the trade deadline. They don’t have a lot of salary cap space to play with, just under $600,000.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher.

“A lot of teams are up against it,” Fletcher said of the cap. “You have to maybe look at including players in the deal. It’s hard to trade a fourth-round pick for a $4 million player. With our group right now, I don’t know that’s what we’re looking to do. If we can improve our team, we will. “We’re a decent offensive team but the main reason why we’re trending better this year is our defensive play.”

Fletcher adds that he’s been talking to teams all season.