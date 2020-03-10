NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Buffalo Sabres

Rangers talking to their 2018 first-round pick and sign a college free agent

Rick Carpiniello: The New York Rangers have been spoken with their 2018 first-round pick K’Andre Miller whose season at Wisconsin is over.

They could sign him to an ATO and play for Hartford of the AHL. has been told that Miller hasn’t made a decision on what to do next.

Frank Seravalli: The Rangers signed college free agent center Patrick Khodorenko from Michigan State to an ATO and he’ll go to Hartford.

Issues with the Maple Leafs roster construction?

Steve Simmonds of the Toronto Sun: doesn’t think this construction of the Toronto Maple Leafs roster is working, and there are questions from top to bottom.

“But what works on paper hasn’t worked on the ice. There have to be questions about John Tavares, currently and long-term. There have to be questions about Dubas and his decision-making. There have to be questions about whether Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are legitimate winners not just scorers — and if they’re not, what then for Shanahan’s Leafs? And there have to be questions about Shanahan himself, six fast years on the job, still waiting for a playoff run of some kind.”

Sabres offseason needs

John Vogl of The Athletic: The Buffalo Sabres will be looking to add some more offense this offseason.

Two former Sabres in Derek Grant and Tyler Ennis will likely be available but are unlikely options for the Sabres.

The Sabres needs are a second-line center, two right wingers, and one left winger.

Right wing free agent options could include Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov, Tyler Toffoli, Craig Smith, Mikael Granlund, Vladislav Namestnikov, Jesper Fast, and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Left wing free agent options could include Taylor Hall, Carl Soderberg, Tyler Ennis, Zemgus Girgensons, and Josh Leivo.

Center free agent options could include Derek Grant and Erik Haula.