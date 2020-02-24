NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – No Kreider Deal, Fast, Skjei, Staal, Lundqvist, Georgiev, DeAngelo and Buchnevich

Not looking good for a Rangers – Kreider extension … Kreider may not be only Ranger moved

Darren Dreger: It’s looking hopes of the New York Rangers and Chris Kreider agreeing to a contract extension before the deadline are fading.

If the can’t agree on a deal, he’ll be the top trade candidate.

Pierre LeBrun: Being an ‘own rental’ doesn’t appear to be an option.

Larry Brooks: “You know, I’m thinking, the Rangers would ideally like to keep Kreider, Kreider would ideally like to stay in NY, there should be a way to get it done.”

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Sources are saying that the Rangers and Kreider’s camp haven’t been able to agree on an extension with both term and money being an issue.

The Rangers have been offering a six-year deal, with Kreider looking for seven years. Neither side is willing to bend. Money is also an issue with the Rangers coming in at under $7 million per season.

Barring a last minute change, it’s looking like Kreider’s days as a Ranger are going to be over.

The Rangers have some other trade candidates. Forward Jesper Fast could be moved, but they won’t be just giving him away. Could they get a second-round pick for him?

Teams could call on defensemen Brady Skjei and Marc Staal. Staal has a year left at $5.7 million and a no-movement clause. The Rangers would have to retain up to 50 percent on his contract. He carries a salary of $4.2 million next season.

Trade talks for Kreider are expected to pick this morning. The Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights could all have interest.

On the Rangers and the trade deadline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 31 Thoughts Podcast last week on the New York Rangers and the trade deadline.