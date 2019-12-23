NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Andersson suspended and his trade value is real low

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The New York Rangers have suspended forward Lias Andersson after he left their AHL affiliate in Hartford. He requested a trade prior to leaving the team.

The Rangers have likely been looking to move him prior to his trade request. His trade value and market is low.

Would the Nashville Predators be interested in a Andersson for Eeli Tolvanen?

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: Good luck to Rangers GM Jeff Gorton in finding a trade partner for someone that wants Lias Andersson. The current situation isn’t good for either the Rangers or Andersson.

“The NHL has really put people like Lias Andersson in a tough situation because this kid’s going to be 21 and he’s already — in his mind — gone through an organization and is ready to move on,” a source said.

Jim Matheson tweeted that the Rangers tried to trade Andersson to the Oilers for Jesse Puljujarvi.

Andersson can’t be moved during the holiday roster freeze and it’s unlikely that a deal would happen soon.

Some teams could be looking at a Hurricanes defenseman

Pierre LeBrun: There are some teams that are wondering if the Carolina Hurricanes would trade defenseman Jake Gardiner before the trade deadline. He’s fifth on TOI on the Hurricanes blue line. He is nice added depth for the team though.

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Defenseman Jake Gardiner didn’t sign his four-year with the Hurricanes until September. By that time he had already decided he longer wanted to play “under a bright spotlight.”

On July 3rd Gardiner turned down a contract offer from the Montreal Canadiens that would have paid him over $5 million a season. The idea of playing for the Maple Leafs rival in Montreal played a part in his decision.

He’s off to a bit of slow start in Carolina, but his underlying numbers are okay.