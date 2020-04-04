NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Lias Andersson, Henrik Lundqvist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Andersson could be used in a trade package

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The New York Rangers did have some teams interested in 2017 first-round draft pick Lias Andersson at the trade deadline. Rangers didn’t move him but did hope to use him in a trade package this offseason.

The Rangers are not deep up-front, so it is possible that he could be a part of their forward mix next year.

A Lundqvist buyout coming … Would the Rangers be interested in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: (mailbag) Expect that the New York Rangers will buy out goaltender Henrik Lundqvist this offseason. They would go with Igor Shesterkin and Alex Georgiev next season. They’ll need to bring in a veteran goalie to expose in the expansion draft.

The Rangers could need a second-line center depending on how contract talks go with Ryan Strome. The Rangers could offer the Edmonton Oilers Anthony DeAngelo for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. With only have a year left on his contract before becoming a UFA, it’s not likely a move the Rangers would make.

Mika Zibanejad will likely be named the Rangers captain next year.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: It had become awkward for Henrik Lundqvist around the locker after Igor Shesterkin and Alex Georgiev passed him on the depth chart.

There were some options for Lundqvist to possibly end up elsewhere, but he wanted to stay. He was loyal to the Rangers.

It’s not an easy situation for Lundqvist, GM Jeff Gorton, coach David Quinn or president John Davidson.

The Rangers could have heavily shopped Georgiev at the deadline but they didn’t.

The 38-year old Lundqvist had 12 games with a save percentage higher than .920 but 12 games with save percentage below .890 with seven below .875.

Hard to see Lundqvist being back next season and a buyout is likely. Not sure if Lundqvist would be okay with playing with another team or if he’d retire.