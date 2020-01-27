NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, and the Boston Bruins

Rangers looking at a Wild fourth winger?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway has only been getting fourth line action. Would have to think that the New York Rangers have checked in on his availability.

The 6′ 6″ Greenway played under Rangers coach David Quinn at Boston University.

Are Thornton and Marleau thinking elsewhere?

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: San Jose Sharks forward and pending free agents Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau haven’t thought about getting traded and playing anywhere else this season.

“I really, I need to think about that,” Thornton said. “Obviously, this little homestand is going to be important for our team. But I haven’t thought about it at all. I’m just trying to win games here and see how it goes. “I’m still optimistic we can still make a run at it, I really am. We’ll have to see how these next couple weeks play out and then we’ll go from there.”

Marleau said he’s focusing on the playoffs and not thinking about being traded before the deadline.

When asked if he’ll be thinking differently in a few weeks, Thornton said: “Ask me then. We’ll see.” He carries a $2 million cap hit and a no-movement clause. Marleau has a $700,000 salary and does not have a NTC or NMC.

Defenseman Brenden Dillon and forward Melker Karlsson are two other Sharks that have already been in the rumor mill this season.

Thornton some makes sense for the Bruins

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston: Though it may seem a little far-fetched at first, but Joe Thornton being traded back to the Boston Bruins does make some sense.

The Bruins could use his size, experience, and talent.

In the past, Thornton has quickly shot down any ideas of him playing anywhere aside from San Jose, but his comments have a different tone.

The acquiring cost wouldn’t be high and it may allow the Bruins to make another deal as well.

Such a move would allow the Bruins to move Charlie Coyle to the second line wing and have Thornton as their third-line center. The Bruins are looking for scoring help, and this wouldn’t necessarily help in that area though.