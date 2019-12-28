NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Georgiev, Shesterkin, Kreider, Andersson,

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has now played 60 NHL games and is no longer waiver expect. When – not if – goaltender Igor Shesterkin is ready for an NHL look, the Rangers will have to carry three goaltender – unless they make a trade.

The soon to be 24-year old Shesterkin is 12-4-3 with a 2.03 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Brent Cyrgalis of the New York Post: The Rangers could be headed for another selloff at the February 24th NHL trade deadline.

Players who could be on the move include Chris Kreider, Jesper Fast, Ryan Strome, and goalie Georgiev. GM Jeff Gorton has to at least see what type of return he could get.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: There doesn’t appear to be anything imminent or even simmering with regards to a Lias Andersson trade. Andersson was suspended by the team on December 20th after walking out on their AHL team and requesting a trade.

Sources are saying there has been little trade interest in Andersson. The Rangers don’t have much leverage, but they aren’t going to give in to the first offer.

It’s not known what the Rangers stance would be if Andersson wanted to return to the organization.

Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic: Rangers don’t have a ‘unique talent’ like Chris Kreider and will miss him when he’s gone.

It makes sense for the Rangers to trade him at or ahead of the trade deadline. They need to get assets for him rather than lose him for nothing.

Even if the Rangers wanted to re-sign Kreider, they may not be able to fit in his salary because of their salary cap situation. If the sides are talking extension, they are doing a really good job at keeping it quiet.

They likely aren’t talking as the Rangers won’t be into, or are not able to do a six- or seven-year contract at $6.5 to $7 million a season. Kreider will be 29-years old in April. The Rangers would love to sign him four or five years though.