NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – DeAngelo, Strome, and Andersson

Has DeAngelo priced himself out of New York

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The New York Rangers and Anthony DeAngelo agreed on a one-year, $925,000 deal this past offseason. The 25-year old defenseman is on pace for 69 points, is arbitration-eligible, and will be looking for a nice raise.

The Calgary Flames just extended Rasmus Andersson for six years at $4.55 million per season. A comparable?

Forward Ryan Strome can also file for arbitration and could be looking for $5.5 to $6 million a season as he’s close to a point-a-game pace.

The Rangers are deep on the right side with DeAngelo, Jacob Trouba, and Adam Fox, along with 2018 1st round pick Nils Lundkvist. DeAngelo can play on the left side as well.

If the Rangers decide they can move DeAngelo, they better get a premium, young, power forward in return.

Davidson on Andersson situation

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: New York Rangers president John Davidson said that he’s called forward Lias Andersson but hasn’t spoken with him. Andersson isn’t ready to talk directly with the Rangers yet and only wants them talking with his agent for now. Both sides are disappointed with how things have gone.

“When you look at this situation and try to analyze it, I’ve done a lot of research and I can’t really figure out exactly what the issue is other than disappointment. I think that this group here — the Rangers — treat players well, as most people know, do the best they can to provide them with every opportunity to become the best player they can be as quickly as possible. And I feel that that has happened here. “It’s a hard one to really figure out until you end up talking to Lias directly. We haven’t done that at this point he wants everything to go through his agent. So we’ll see where it goes.”

The Rangers have been receiving trade offers basically since the day he was sent to the AHL – Novemeber 20th but there isn’t much of market for him.

TSN: Bob McKenzie said on TSN that teams are calling the Rangers about Andersson and they they are willing to trade him if they get the right prospect in return.

“They are less interested in a draft pick, more interested in a prospect but they can afford to be choosy because the second consideration is they are a little concerned that this might send the wrong message if they make a quick trade for Lias Andersson. That message being is if you’re in our system, and you pack up and quit and go home, and we immediately gratify you with a trade, to another organization and a fresh start, does that set a bad precedent for other players? So they can afford to be choosy and they will leading up to the deadline.”