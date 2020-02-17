NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vancouver Canucks

Rangers and Kreider’s camp talking … The Blue Jackets scouted the Rangers yesterday

Pierre LeBrun: “Sense is Kreider contract talks haven’t produced a path yet… Still very much in play trade-wise. But I would also say normally in these situations each side would show their true hand about 2-3 days before the deadline contract-wise.”

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The New York Rangers and Chris Kreider‘s camp are talking contract extension for the past week. It’s likely 50-50 that he re-signs with the team.

“It is not affecting my focus or my play,” Kreider, held off the scoresheet but who recorded four shots on eight attempts in 20:21, told The Post. “It has not been a distraction. That’s why I have an agent.”

It’s not known if they are making progress on contract talks. It’s believed the Rangers would go six years but at maybe less than $7 million. They’d likely get a first-round pick and a prospect for Kreider if they traded him, but their priority is to extend him.

Would a six-year deal at $6.85 million per work? There is also the negotiation over no-trade and no-movement clauses.

The Columbus Blue Jackets scouted the Rangers yesterday and they could use someone like Kreider. The Blue Jackets could offer up Josh Anderson.

Potential blue line targets for the Canucks

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: An ideal acquisition for the Vancouver Canucks may be to find a winger to play with Bo Horvat, but the biggest area they should look to improve on is the blue line.

The Canucks could look to add a top-four right-handed defenseman that has some cost control. It may not happen or be realistic to do at the trade deadline though. Right-handed Chris Tanev is an unrestricted free agent and Troy Stecher is a restricted free agent.

Some potential options could include Brenden Dillon (pending UFA), Jake McCabe (two years left at $2.85 million), Brett Kulak (three years left at $1.85 million), and Dylan DeMelo (one-year left at $900,000)