NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Rangers move Buchnevich?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The Rangers could move Chris Kreider by the trade deadline, but they could also look at moving linemate Pavel Buchnevich. He has another year left on his deal at $3.25 million.

Buchnevich obviously wouldn’t land a return close to Kreider, but they may be able to move for someone who plays a more north-south game and one that has a more ‘hard-hat mentality.’

Panthers have decisions on a couple of forwards

George Richards of The Athletic: A few questions for the Florida Panthers leading up to the trade deadline.

Will they trade forwards Mike Hoffman or Evgenii Dadonov? Both are UFAs. It’s likely the Panthers would be able to re-sign both to extensions. They should be able to keep one. The Panthers are still in the playoff race so they may want to keep both.

What will GM Dale Tallon be looking for at the deadline? Any move would likely have to be money-in, money out. The Panthers could use some defensive help and maybe another bottom-six forward.

Five defensemen the Jets could look at

Ken Wiebe of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are believed to be looking for a top-four defenseman. Jack Roslovic might have to be used in a package to land a defenseman.

Five potential defensemen the Jets could be looking at include:

Alec Martinez – one year left at $4.1 million. Though the left side is his natural side, he can play on the right side.

Rasmus Ristolainen – $5.4 million through 2021-22. A big, right-handed defenseman who can shoot the puck.

Colin Miller – $3.875 million through 2021-22. A right-handed defenseman who may be a third-pairing guy with some second power-play until time. A lower acquisition cost compared to Martinez and Ristolainen.

Dylan DeMelo – $900,000 cap hit and a pending UFA – Though the Jets aren’t expected to be in the rental market, DeMelo could be intriguing.

Damon Severson – $4.166 million cap hit through 2022-23. Playing a lot of minutes in New Jersey so he may be in their long-term plans, but they may be open for anything since they are rebuilding.