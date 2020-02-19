NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Willing To Make Moves – Potential Trade Targets

Islanders willing to make moves and could use help up front

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said they are still looking to make moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

“I don’t think there’s any question we’d be willing to make (moves), but it has to be the right situation, the right player, the right fit,” Lamoriello said. “And we cannot lose sight of tomorrow, either. Wherever we can get help, we’ll do it.”

The Islanders could use some scoring help. It’s doubtful though that Lamoriello has a major trade up his sleeve.

Forwards Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck are out with injuries still, so the Islanders could look at adding a depth forward. Maybe a center that could play on the third line.

Depth options – not all are centers – could be Derek Grant, Melker Karlsson, Trevor Lewis, Conor Sheary or Tyler Ennis.

If they are looking to pay a higher price, Jean-Gabriel Pageau could be an option.

“(A deadline addition) says (to the team), ‘I think highly of you,’ but it has to be the right deal,” Trotz said. “I’ve been on different teams where you’ve added a lot of pieces, but maybe you take away some guys who have battled for you, take a piece of everybody and then you’re trying to reestablish stuff. It’s got to be a piece that fits correctly, not only what they do on the ice but how they fit character-wise.”

Islanders have serious interest in Kreider

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reports that the New York Islanders are one of the teams that have a serious interest in New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider.

The Islanders would like to sign him to a contract extension if they can work out a trade. It might be an unlikely situation.

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are other teams that have shown interest. The Lightning’s acquisition of Blake Coleman likely changes their interest level.

It would take a huge offer from the Islanders to convince the Rangers to trade Kreider to their division/city rival. The Rangers are believed to be asking teams for a first-round pick, a top prospect, and another asset.