NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Islanders prospect may not be looking for a trade

Aivis Kalnins: New York Islanders prospect Ilya Sorokin on the rumors that he’d like the Islanders to trade his rights: “It’s the first time I’m hearing of this. My only current focus is on CSKA and this season.”

Penguins have depth and flexibility in net

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Matt Murray may have lost his starting job to Tristan Jarry for now. The Penguins still own his rights for next season and throw in Casey DeSmith, and the Penguins have some flexibility.

“We’re fortunate we have good goaltending, and we have depth,” Rutherford said. “We’ve got flexibility. “You know, it’s hard to find good goaltending. When you find it, and it’s young goaltending, it can play to a real advantage in many ways.”

Canucks will have some decisions with Markstrom

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom is in the last year of his deal. The Seattle expansion draft will eventually give the Canucks something serious to think if they re-signed Markstrom. A decision between Markstrom and Thatcher Demko would need to be made.

Canucks GM Jim Benning said that future expansion draft won’t affect any decisions they make now as it’s a long way away. They know it’s there but Benning won’t lose any sleep over it.

Both the Canucks and Markstrom are interested in getting a deal done but it may not be easy for both sides to get the numbers to work.

“We brought him up and worked with him every year and watched him grow into a No. 1 goalie. He’s an important guy for us and we’re gonna do our best to figure out a deal that works for him and works for us.”

One agent thinks Markstrom should be looking for five years, Another agent thinks four or five years at $5.5 to $6 million a season. The Canucks may look for a three-year deal in the $4.5 million range. A no-movement clause may also come into play