NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, NHL Draft Lottery, and the Vancouver Canucks

Islanders offseason priority should be more scoring

Andrew Gross of Newsday: The New York Islanders moved draft picks at the trade deadline to bring in Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Andy Greene. After a hot start the season, the Islanders have struggled and not a lock for the playoffs. It would be disastrous if they missed and a set back for the organization.

Regardless, adding some scoring should be an offseason priority.

Could they lure Taylor Hall who is likely headed to free agency?

Sportsnet: The NHL has tentatively finalized a 2020 NHL draft lottery date of Thursday, June 9th according to Chris Johnston.

“Of course, (this is) pending a lot of the things that we talked about off the top, but it does sound as though that will be when they hold the draft lottery,” Sportsnet‘s Chris Johnston said Saturday on “Hockey Night in Canada’s” Headlines segment.

Depending on the Coronavirus situation, the date could be moved.

Difficult to see the Canucks being able to fit a Toffoli extension in

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Tyler Toffoli has fit in nicely with the Vancouver Canucks, but it hasn’t resulted in wins for the team.

If Toffoli were to re-sign with the Canucks, they would send a 4th round pick to the Los Angeles Kings. GM Jim Benning said they would explore the idea after the season. With pending UFAs in goaltender Jacob Markstrom and defenseman Chris Tanev, it is hard to see how the Canucks could fit a Toffoli extension in.

In July Loui Eriksson is owed a $3 million bonus. After that, he’ll only be owed $5 million in total salary, but a $6 million salary cap hit.

Toffoli said that he’s not thinking about his next contract, just the playoff race.