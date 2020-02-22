NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

Simmonds on the trade deadline

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils forward Wayne Simmonds on the days leading up to the trade deadline.

“I’ve been fine. I’ve been through this before. This is not my first rodeo. I’ve stayed committed to the boys. I’m a New Jersey Devil. Until I’m not, I’m a New Jersey Devil and I’m going to give this team 100%.”

New Jersey Devils trade deadline primer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the New Jersey Devils leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

“I think the biggest question is what’s going on with Palmieri? Do they move him? I think with Coleman I got the impression not only did they look at what they got for him, they looked at it and said, he’s a UFA in a year, what are we going to have to pay him? I think they looked at it and said ‘boy that’s going to be a big price and are we sure the price is going to match the production?’ I think they felt they were dealing him at his apex. “Palmieri to me is a bit of a different guy. He’s got a bit more of a proven track record as a scorer.

Canucks and Markstrom put off talks until after the season

David Pagnotta: The Vancouver Canucks are putting off contract extension talks with pending free agent goaltender Jacob Markstrom until after the season. There remains a big gap in both money and term in their negotiations.

The Canucks are trying to do a short-term offer, which won’t cut it with Markstrom’s camp. Talks will resume in the offseason.

James (@Account4hockey): Pagnotta was on Sirius XM radio said that he thinks Markstrom would be comfortable with a four-year deal at around $5.5 million. The Canucks are offering less term and money.

Vancouver Canucks trade deadline primer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Vancouver Canucks leading up to the NHL trade deadline.