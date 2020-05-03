NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers

The Devils have salary cap space they can use to their advantage this offseason

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: The New Jersey Devils are once again this offseason in a position to possibly take advantage of teams that need to shed some salary.

After signing their main free agents, the Devils could still have around $18.6 million in cap space.

Looking at some teams that could be dealing with salary cap issues, and players the Devils could target. A mix of young players, veterans, and bad contracts with sweeteners.

Tampa Bay Lightning: D Mikhail Sergachev, D Erik Cernak, C Anthony Cirelli.

Veteran targets: C/W Tyler Johnson, LW/RW Ondrej Palat, and LW Alex Killorn.

New York Islanders: D Ryan Pulock

Bad contracts: D Thomas Hickey (two years, $2.5 million), C/W Leo Komarov (two years, $3 million).

Pittsburgh Penguins: C/W Jared McCann, LW/RW Dominik Simon

Veteran targets: C/W Nick Bjugstad.

Bad contracts: D Jack Johnson (three years, $3.25 million).

Toronto Maple Leafs: RW Kasperi Kapanen

Veteran targets: LW Andreas Johnsson.

St. Louis Blues: D Vince Dunn

Veteran targets: C Tyler Bozak, and G Jake Allen.

Bad contracts: F Alex Steen (one-year, $5.75 million)

Chicago Blackhawks: D Olli Maatta, D Connor Murphy, and LW Brandon Saad.

Bad contracts: D Calvin de Haan, C/W Andrew Shaw, and C Zack Smith.

Arizona Coyotes: Veteran targets: D Niklas Hjalmarsson, D Jason Demers, C Derek Stepan, LW/RW Michael Grabner, and G Antti Raanta.

Bad contracts: RW Marian Hossa (one year, $5.25 million)

Edmonton Oilers: Veteran targets: D Kris Russell.

Columbus Blue Jackets: D Ryan Murray.

Bad contracts: C Brandon Dubinsky (one year, $5.8 million)

Vegas Golden Knights: Veteran targets: C Paul Stastny (one year, $6.5 million)

Rangers prospect still undecided

Vince Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers 2017 sixth-round pick (No. 174), Morgan Barron is still deciding whether to go pro or not.

Morgan is the older brother of 2020 draft prospect Justin Barron.

He’s been talking with the Rangers and they’ve given him time to make a decision. Morgan said the Rangers have “put their offer out and talked to me a little bit about where they think I’m at,”

Morgan’s coach at Cornell: “At the same time, that’s a decision Morgan’s got to make. He knows the benefits and what’s available for him at the next level. He’s a smart kid and he’s got to make that decision on his own.”