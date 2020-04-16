NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Questions for the Metro Division

Canadiens and Leafs were interested in Okulov before he signed … Other free agents may wait a year

Igor Eronko: The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs were interested in Konstantin Okulov. He signed a one-year contract with CSKA.

Chris Johnston: With all the uncertainty that COVID-19 has caused in the sporting world, there are some European free agents who had been intending to make the jump to the this offseason may not come this year.

Next season may not start until November, and with a long layoff, players like Okulov may hold off until the following year.

Michael Augello: With only signing a one-year deal, would think that teams that were interested this year will be interested next year as well.

Offseason questions for each team in the Metropolitan Division

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Looking at some offseason questions for teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina Hurricanes – Could the Hurricanes go after a free goalie like Robin Lehner or Jacob Markstrom if they hit the open market? If the Calgary Flames make Johnny Gaudreau available, the Hurricanes should take a look.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Could they lure the likes of Taylor to Columbus if he hits the open market, or Johnny Gaudreau if he’s available? Pierre-Luc Dubois needs a new deal. Do they re-sign or trade Josh Anderson?

New Jersey Devils – Do GM Tom Fitzgerald and Alain Nasreddine shed their interim tags? With a year left on his deal, do the Devils see what they can get for Kyle Palmieri?

New York Islanders – The Islanders should try to get Mathew Barzal signed to an eight-year extension. Fellow pending restricted free agent Ryan Pulock will need a new deal as well.

New York Rangers – The Rangers should buy out Henrik Lundqvist and run with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.

Philadelphia Flyers – Will forward Nolan Patrick be able to have a healthy season and live up to being a second overall pick.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Will the Penguins be able to re-sign both pending RFA goaltenders in Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry? Jarry could look at a short-term deal. Can they get Murray to agree to a deal that could strap the team.

Washington Capitals – Would they be able to convince Braden Holtby to re-sign for a year or two for around the $6.1 million he brings in now. He’ll be 31 years old next and the goalie market for him isn’t clear.