NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Anderson, Petry and Kovalchuk

Would the Canadiens be interested in Anderson?
Eric Engels: If Josh Anderson is available, the Montreal Canadiens have to have some interest. Not sure who’d they’d move for him though.
Haven’t heard if Anderson is available, but not expecting him to be available before the trade deadline. If they were to move him now, would think they would want a roster player that would help them now in return.
Canadiens would prefer to keep Petry
Habs Links: Pierre LeBrun said on RDS on Tuesday that Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is likely the most sought after defenseman, but GM Marc Bergevin “really, really” doesn’t want to trade him.
Kovalchuk wants to wait a couple of weeks before talking extension
John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Ilya Kovalchuk said he’d prefer to wait a couple of weeks before asking his agent to start contract extension talks with GM Marc Bergevin.
He wants to focus on getting back into the playoffs and not about his own free agent status.
Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Ilya Kovalchuk’s trade value has been increasing with each game. The pending UFA has also been increasing his value within the team.
“It’s all in the hands of the GM and the organization here, but like I said from the first second I came here, I love everything about this team,” Kovalchuk started. “The way everyone has welcomed me to the fans, who are unbelievable. I know the next two weeks will decide everything, and whatever the decision will be I will take it as a man, but this team is special. This group of guys is special.
“They all care, they want to win, they want to be better. And all the young guys like (Nick) Suzuki … and (Kotkaniemi) and (Cale) Fleury — they sent them down, but they’re all ready to play. This team has a bright future, and if I can be part of it, that would be really good.”