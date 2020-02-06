NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Anderson, Petry and Kovalchuk

Would the Canadiens be interested in Anderson?

Eric Engels: If Josh Anderson is available, the Montreal Canadiens have to have some interest. Not sure who’d they’d move for him though.

Haven’t heard if Anderson is available, but not expecting him to be available before the trade deadline. If they were to move him now, would think they would want a roster player that would help them now in return.

Canadiens would prefer to keep Petry

Habs Links: Pierre LeBrun said on RDS on Tuesday that Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is likely the most sought after defenseman, but GM Marc Bergevin “really, really” doesn’t want to trade him.

Kovalchuk wants to wait a couple of weeks before talking extension

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens forward Ilya Kovalchuk said he’d prefer to wait a couple of weeks before asking his agent to start contract extension talks with GM Marc Bergevin.

He wants to focus on getting back into the playoffs and not about his own free agent status.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Ilya Kovalchuk’s trade value has been increasing with each game. The pending UFA has also been increasing his value within the team.