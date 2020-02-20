NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Jeff Petry, Tomas Tatar, Max Domi, Ilya Kovalchuk, and an Avs Dman

On Canadien Petry, Tatar, and Domi

Habs Links: Pierre LeBrun on his Two-Man Advantage podcast on Jeff Petry: “I was talking to a source today who thought that it’s a 95% chance that Jeff Petry stays put. The Canadiens value him so much and the Canadiens want to compete next year, so how are you replacing Petry and his 20 mins a night if you trade him?”

Habs Links: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 590 Tim and Sid show yesterday on the Montreal Canadiens: “I think they’re going to try and re-sign Petry as soon as July 1st. I think their plan was to keep Tatar but some of these prices might make (Bergevin) think a little bit. Kovalchuk we all know about.

Habs Links: Friedman continuing on the Canadiens: “Domi is interesting. I’ve heard his name out there, I’ve had people tell me he’s not out there. I don’t know what to make of that one. Bergevin is not afraid – he’s shown that if he gets what he wants he’ll do it and I think he’s a bit of a wildcard.”

On Kovalchuk

Habs Links: Darren Dreger on TSN: “Ongoing discussions between the agent for Ilya Kovalchuk (JP Barry) and #Habs GM Marc Bergevin. The Canadiens are flirting with the idea of keeping Ilya Kovalchuk but there is considerable trade interest as well…”

Habs Links: Dreger continuing on Kovalchuk: “Based on some of the packages that have been presented in trades that have already happened Marc Bergevin has a specific price. It could take a 2nd round draft pick plus if he is going to move Ilya Kovalchuk.”

Canadiens after Avalanche defenseman?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that the Montreal Canadiens are really interested in Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves.