NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Jeff Petry and Ilay Kovalchuk

Teams calling on Jeff Petry but the asking price is high
Sportsnet: There is a lot of talk around Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Jeff Petry. He’s having a great season, and with the high asking price, he’s likely not going anywhere.
“I’ve just heard the ask is huge and I think most teams expect he’ll stay in Montreal because it’s a big ask. They recognize his value.”
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that the Carolina Hurricanes really like Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry. The Canadiens though don’t really want to move him.
One source is saying it’s likely only about 5 percent that they trade him.
Petry has a year left on his deal at $5.5 million. He has a 15-team no-trade list which was submitted in the offseason.
The Fourth Period: It’s believed that teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers have some level of interest in Jeff Petry. It would take a big offer for the Canadiens to move the defenseman.
It’s believed the asking for Petry is a first-round draft pick, a top prospect and another high asset.
Teams calling on Ilya Kovalchuk but the asking price is high
The Fourth Period: While the Montreal Canadiens and Ilya Kovalchuk continue talking, they’ve also continued to get calls on him.
The asking price is believed to be a first- or second-round draft and another asset.
If the Canadiens don’t trade him, and not re-signed before the deadline, it’s believed they could continue talks on a one-year extension. It’s believed a new deal could come with a base salary in the $2 to $3 million range and be incentive-laden.
Teams that have shown varying levels of interest in Kovalchuk in the past include the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Calgary Flames.
On the Canadiens trade deadline
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Montreal Canadiens.
“Here’s the thing. I’ve heard rumours about (Max) Domi, I’ve had people say he’s out there, I’ve had other people absolutely shoot it down to me. I think they’re trying to extend (Jeff) Petry, he’s eligible July 1. Tatar, I don’t think they want to do it, but you look at the prices — do they say we gotta do it? I’ve had people tell me no on Drouin, I don’t know. I think (Bergevin) could do anything. I don’t believe the Price to Colorado stuff, there’s no way Colorado is adding that kind of term when MacKinnon’s up in three years and Makar they gotta pay in a year.”