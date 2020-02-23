NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Jeff Petry and Ilay Kovalchuk

Teams calling on Jeff Petry but the asking price is high

Sportsnet: There is a lot of talk around Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Jeff Petry. He’s having a great season, and with the high asking price, he’s likely not going anywhere.

“I’ve just heard the ask is huge and I think most teams expect he’ll stay in Montreal because it’s a big ask. They recognize his value.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Believe that the Carolina Hurricanes really like Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry. The Canadiens though don’t really want to move him.

One source is saying it’s likely only about 5 percent that they trade him.

Petry has a year left on his deal at $5.5 million. He has a 15-team no-trade list which was submitted in the offseason.

The Fourth Period: It’s believed that teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers have some level of interest in Jeff Petry. It would take a big offer for the Canadiens to move the defenseman.

It’s believed the asking for Petry is a first-round draft pick, a top prospect and another high asset.

Teams calling on Ilya Kovalchuk but the asking price is high

The Fourth Period: While the Montreal Canadiens and Ilya Kovalchuk continue talking, they’ve also continued to get calls on him.

The asking price is believed to be a first- or second-round draft and another asset.

If the Canadiens don’t trade him, and not re-signed before the deadline, it’s believed they could continue talks on a one-year extension. It’s believed a new deal could come with a base salary in the $2 to $3 million range and be incentive-laden.

Teams that have shown varying levels of interest in Kovalchuk in the past include the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Calgary Flames.

On the Canadiens trade deadline

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Montreal Canadiens.