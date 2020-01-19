NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Ilya Kovalchuk, and Which Players Could Hit The Trade Market?

Too early to talk Ilya Kovalchuk extension

Louis-Andre Lariviere of TVA Sports: (google translate) Montreal Canadiens recently signed forward Ilya Kovalchuk has been working out very well for the team so far.

Kovalchuk’s agent Pat Brisson when asked if there could be something beyond this season.

“It is too premature at the moment to talk about a contract,” agent Pat Brisson, whose firm represents illustrious number 17, told TVA Sports. His priority is to ” reach the playoffs. “Yes things are going well with” Kovy “, but the approach is on the go. One game at a time. ”

How Kovalchuk plays for the remainder of the season will impact if they want to do an extension. There won’t be a rush for either side.

“It’s okay right now, but there is no deadline for talking about (a contract extension),” he reiterated.

Which Montreal Canadiens could hit the trade market?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: With young centerman in Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki, and left wingers Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, and Paul Byron, Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin may not have much a not to explore the trade value of Tomas Tatar between the now and the February 24th trade deadline.

He will make $4.2 million next season – Vegas retaining some of his $5.3 million total cap hit.

Tatar’s trade value should be high, and if it isn’t, they might as well hold on to him.

The same could be said for defenseman Jeff Petry. Petry has a partial no-clause – a 15-team no-trade list. It would take a big offer for Bergevin to trade him.

Depth players that could be moved: Jordan Weal, Dale Weise, Nate Thompson, Nick Cousins, and Matthew Peca.

With the way Ilya Kovalchuk is looking ‘right now,’ the Canadiens should consider re-signing him if they don’t get a good offer before the deadline.