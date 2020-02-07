NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the New York Rangers

Bill Guerin to give Minnesota Wild players “fair shake”

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Several little caveats are telling from Bill Guerin as the trade deadline approaches.

“I’m still to be determined,” Guerin said. “We have weeks. I like our players and like them as players. I like them as people. They love playing in Minnesota and a lot of them are signed. I’m not in a rush to put anybody out the door.”

Also, Minnesota does not have to worry about losing any unrestricted free agents as Mikko Koivu has a no-movement clause. Guerin evaluates the whole year as he put it. Furthermore, Guerin believes Kiril Kaprizov can play in the NHL right away if he comes over.

Guerin seems to have a good handle on the organization now.

“I’m pretty comfortable. I feel like I have a good handle on our team here in Minnesota. I have a good handle on what we have in Iowa (of the American Hockey League) … because Tom Kurvers is our GM down there and my assistant GM and he keeps me fully aware of what’s going on. They’re having a tremendous season (24-14-3-3). I keep track of our prospects through our scouts and our development team, and I’m getting more and more comfortable as time goes on.”

As for Bruce Boudreau, the wait goes on until the end of the year. This is because Minnesota is still close enough to a playoff spot.

Henrik Lundqvist prophecy close to fruition

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Sadly, the three-headed goalie monster in New York rears its ugly head. Lundqvist feels what he wrote last May rings truer than ever now. With Igor Shesterkin playing like a starter, that presents one problem. Then, there is Alexandar Georgiev, whom New York cannot trade it seems.

That leaves a gaping problem when it comes to Henrik Lundqvist. At some point, the situation needs resolving. A scenario plays out where the goalie could be bought out with one year left on his deal. It is the very thing he feared in this business err process.

Come this summer. reality trumping prophecy may just occur.