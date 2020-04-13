NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and Could Several Teams Be In Jeopardy?

Kaprizov hiring a new agent as he looks towards the NHL

Michael Russo of the Athletic: Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov is looking for a new agent. Kaprizov is also hoping to make his debut this season if the NHL season resumes and if they can work out an entry-level contract.

The NHL said teams are not permitted at the moment to sign players to contracts that would kick in this season.

Dan Milstein had been representing Kaprizov for the past three seasons, but ‘the Athletic’ learned on Friday that, that is no longer the case.

Sources are saying that Kaprizov turned down a contract extension offer from CSKA. Sources are saying that Kaprizov is close to signing with an agency.

Lundqvist – backup, trade or buy out?

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud: It is possible that Henrik Lundqvist has played his final game in a New York Rangers jersey. Lundqvist could be Igor Shesterkin‘s back up next, but that would depend on what the Rangers do with Alexandar Georgiev.

Georgiev is a pending restricted free agent and will be looking for a raise. The Rangers would obviously listen to any trade calls and then go from there. If they received an acceptable package, they could move him and ride out Lundqvist as their backup next year.

It’s also possible that Lundqvist wants to move on. He wasn’t happy how the 2019-20 season has played out.

Lundqvist carries an $8.5 million salary. They’d have to retain salary in any trade. A buyout is more likely and would carry a $5.5 million cap hit next season and $1.5 million the following year.

Several NHL teams could be in jeopardy

Damien Cox of the Toronto Star: Without there being a vaccine for COVID-19, it’s hard to see them finishing the season, and puts 2020-21 season into the discussion as well.

Would all 31 teams be able to survive a shutdown? If the 2020-21 season is lost, there will be several teams feeling the pressure. The NHL is a gate driven league and can’t rely on their TV deal as much as some other leagues can.

The Ottawa Senators, Arizona Coyotes, and Florida Panthers could be trouble. Other teams who could face some challenges include the New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and the Nashville Predators.