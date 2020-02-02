NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars

Rumors out of Zucker’s and teammates control

Jessi Pierce of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker isn’t worried about the trade rumors as they are all out of his and teammates’ control.

“For me, it’s something that I have no control over, just like everyone else in this room,” Zucker said. “I have control over the 10-team (no-trade) list that I’ve put in at the beginning of the year, and that’s it, that’s all I can worry about. As far as the rest of the deadline goes and trades, it’s part of the game, it’s the way it works. Bill’s going to do what he thinks is best for this team and the organization moving forward. That includes this year, next year, and X-amount of years later that he’s trying to build toward.”

Wild GM Bill Guerin said teams are calling, but he’s not planning a fire-sale. He may hold off, for now, to see if they get closer to a playoff spot closer to the trade deadline.

Stars could use some offensive help

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic: There is the sense that the Dallas Stars may have to make a move to bring in some more offense.

Due to no-movement clause, no-trade clauses, a group they are not interested in trading, there may only be 10 roster players that they might be willing to include in the right deal: Andrew Cogliano, Blake Comeau, Mattias Janmark, Radek Faksa, Jason Dickinson, Justin Dowling, Jamie Oleksiak, Roman Polak, Andrej Sekera and Taylor Fedun.

Dickinson and Faksa may be the only players in that group that teams may be calling about. Janmark is a pending UFA and might get some interest.

The Stars won’t move top prospects in Thomas Harley, Ty Dellandrea, Jason Robertson, and Jake Oettinger. Oskar Back or Albin Eriksson may be the only two other prospects that teams covet. There could be a few other prospects that could get added in a bigger deal.

The Stars are without their second and third-round picks this year. They are just under the cap ceiling but could use Martin Hanzal‘s LTIR space.

Potential targets for Stars could include Chris Kreider, Blake Coleman, Kyle Palmieri, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Galchenyuk, Josh Anderson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Anthony Duclair.

Acquiring costs would vary, and not all of those forwards may be available for trade.