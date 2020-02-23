NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Buffalo Sabres

Minnesota Wild trade deadline primer

Darren Dreger: Minnesota Wild forward Mikko Koivu has left the team know that he doesn’t want to be traded.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Minnesota Wild leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

“(Guerin) has got maybe the two biggest trade chips around: Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin. “He could keep them both and wait until the summer.”

Jimmy Oilers have interest in Ennis

Pierre LeBrun: The Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that are interested in Tyler Ennis.

Jonathan Willis: “It’s reasonable to think that a player like Ennis, if acquired, would start on the McDavid line.”

Hurricanes kicked tires on Kreider

David Pagnotta: The New York Rangers and Chris Kreider continue to talk about a contract extension.

The Carolina Hurricanes have kicked tires on Kreider

Carolina Hurricanes trade deadline primer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Carolina Hurricanes leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

“They don’t like rentals. The owner doesn’t like rentals. I think they’ve tried to move (Jake) Gardiner, not a lot of takers there. I’d heard they were interested in (Robin) Lehner, but after I mentioned that somebody reached out to say they don’t think Carolina’s going to do that.”

Buffalo Sabres trade deadline primer

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Buffalo Sabres leading up to the NHL trade deadline.