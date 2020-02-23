NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Buffalo Sabres

Minnesota Wild trade deadline primer
Darren Dreger: Minnesota Wild forward Mikko Koivu has left the team know that he doesn’t want to be traded.
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Minnesota Wild leading up to the NHL trade deadline.
“(Guerin) has got maybe the two biggest trade chips around: Matt Dumba and Jonas Brodin.
“He could keep them both and wait until the summer.”
Jimmy Oilers have interest in Ennis
Pierre LeBrun: The Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that are interested in Tyler Ennis.
- Jonathan Willis: “It’s reasonable to think that a player like Ennis, if acquired, would start on the McDavid line.”
Hurricanes kicked tires on Kreider
David Pagnotta: The New York Rangers and Chris Kreider continue to talk about a contract extension.
The Carolina Hurricanes have kicked tires on Kreider
Carolina Hurricanes trade deadline primer
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Carolina Hurricanes leading up to the NHL trade deadline.
“They don’t like rentals. The owner doesn’t like rentals. I think they’ve tried to move (Jake) Gardiner, not a lot of takers there. I’d heard they were interested in (Robin) Lehner, but after I mentioned that somebody reached out to say they don’t think Carolina’s going to do that.”
Buffalo Sabres trade deadline primer
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts Podcast on the Buffalo Sabres leading up to the NHL trade deadline.
“I think they have a lot of good side pieces. Conor Sheary, I’ve heard Pittsburgh. I’ve also heard potentially Nashville. John Hynes had Sheary in Wilkes-Barre, but I think that depends on Nashville — do they think they’re in it?
“Johan Larsson, I gotta think somebody’s gonna take a chance on Larsson in the playoffs. Evan Rodrigues, they couldn’t trade him earlier in the year because his number was too big, $2 million. I think he gets dealt. I think it’s possible Jimmy Vesey could get dealt.”