NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators

The Minnesota Wild appear to be selling…

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Apparently, Bill Guerin is listening as there are just five weeks until the trade deadline. Minnesota stands seven points out of a wildcard spot and has gone 3-6-1 in their last ten games.

Players that could be available include Jonas Brodin, Jason Zucker, even Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno has been asked about by teams among others. It is the nature of this business where other general managers are looking to gauge the value and potential trade offers.

How Minnesota plays over the next few weeks will determine several players and their fate.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The buzz words “sell” and “retool” are becoming the vocabulary of the day in Minnesota. That bodes poorly for some Wild players and maybe the coach as well.

One of the names mentioned heavily is Mathew Dumba. Dumba is just 25 and still has three years left on his contract. It is known that Minnesota is likely to be sellers. However, to be willing to trade that big of an asset is significant. The Wild seek a top-six forward around the same age range. Dumba scoring just three goals and 13 points in 47 games might impact a return slightly.

Jonas Brodin still has one year left on his deal at $4.167 million and could be moved. Then, there is Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker as well.

Pierre Dorion on the Ottawa Senators

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (Q&A): Ottawa’s general manager seeing a lot of crazy things in his three years has served him well. The Senators expect to be sellers yet again this trade deadline. Ottawa taking the best player available will be paramount with their high picks.

Who does Ottawa keep? The biggest questions are about Jean-Gabriel Pageau who teams are clamoring for this trade deadline. All Dorion would mention is that there is a plan. Players will have a chance whether they want to stay or not. They will not be overpaid, however. It is abundantly clear that the Ottawa Senators are building very slowly and will not deviate.